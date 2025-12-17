Karnataka Congress protests against MGNREGA name change, 'hate politics' in National Herald case

BELAGAVI: The ruling Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday staged a massive protest against the central government's move to replace the existing rural employment law MGNREGA, and the alleged "hate politics" against the party leadership in the National Herald case.

The protest led by chief minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in front of the Gandhi statue at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here witnessed participation from ministers, MLAs and MLCs.

Speaking to reporters here, Large and Medium industries Minister M B Patil alleged that the BJP could not fathom the success of the programme and so they have changed the name now.

"Such a successful programme which is existing was started by Dr Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi as the UPA chairperson. It had been a huge success, providing employment at the local level to those who could not go to other states and villages for work. At the same time, development used to happen in the villages," he said.