Karnataka Health Department seeks curb on pigeon feeding in public places over disease risk

BENGALURU: The Health Department has flagged serious public health concerns arising from the uncontrolled feeding of pigeons in public places, citing rising respiratory illnesses linked to prolonged exposure to pigeon droppings and feathers.

Conditions such as hypersensitivity pneumonitis and other lung diseases have been reported, with experts warning of severe and sometimes irreversible lung damage, particularly among children, the elderly and those with pre-existing respiratory ailments.

Referring to expert medical opinions and precedents, the department noted that the Bombay High Court had earlier issued directions in a similar matter, following which the Greater Mumbai Corporation introduced regulatory measures, including sealing pigeon-feeding enclosures.

The department has pointed out that existing legal provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including sections dealing with public nuisance and negligent or malignant acts likely to spread dangerous diseases, can be invoked. Provisions under the Greater Bengaluru Authority Act, 2025 and the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976 also empower civic bodies to prevent the spread of dangerous diseases and maintain public health standards.

In this background, the Urban Development Department has been requested to issue directions to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and all municipal corporations to take immediate action. The proposed guidelines include a ban on pigeon feeding in areas that cause public nuisance or health hazards, allowing feeding only in designated areas under strict conditions, limited hours and with maintenance responsibility assigned to NGOs or charitable organisations.

Local authorities have been asked to enforce the rules through on-the-spot warnings, fines and prosecution where required, and to run public awareness campaigns highlighting health risks, penalties for violations and humane alternatives for bird conservation.

The proposal has been approved by the Health and Family Welfare Minister.