Lokayukta raids reveal Rs 18.2 crore DA of four officials

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Tuesday unearthed disproportionate assets (DA) of Rs 18.20 crore allegedly possessed by four officials of the state government. It includes immovable assets of Rs 14.63 crore, cash of Rs 13.11 lakh, jewels of Rs 1.37 crore, and vehicles worth Rs 82.1 lakh.
The raids were conducted at 21 places belonging to four officials in Mandya, Dharwad, Hospet and Shivamogga.
In Mandya, Byresh VS, Office Superintendent of Panchayat Raj Engineer Division, Zilla Panchayat, allegedly possessed DA of Rs 3.18 crore. He owned immovable properties worth Rs 2.14 crore, including 4 sites, 1 house, 1 acre 37 guntas of agricultural land and Rs 1.04 crore movable assets, comprising Rs 18 lakh ornaments, Rs 15.70 lakh vehicles and Rs 70 lakh household items.
Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa, during his surprise visit to the Taluk Panchayat in Mandya in June this year, found that Byresh, who was the then Manager of TP, transacted lakhs of rupees, though his monthly salary stands at Rs 90,000. He was accused of receiving a bribe through his friends and relatives, and then got transferred to his account.
At Hospet in Vijayanagar district, the sleuths found Rs 4.89 crore DA allegedly possessed by LR Shankar Naik, District Health Officer. He owned Rs 4.20 crore immovable assets, including 11 sites, 5 houses and Rs 69.82 lakh movable assets, comprising Rs 11.56 lakh cash and Rs 16.75 lakh ornaments.
Roopla Naik S, Executive Engineer, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Shivamogga district, possessed Rs 4.04 crore DA. In all, he owned Rs 2.94 crore immovable assets, including 6 sites, 2 houses, 3 acres 20 guntas agricultural land and movable assets of Rs 1.10 crore comprising Rs 84.09 lakh ornaments.
Flushed Rs 50k down toilet
In Dharwad, Rajashekar Erappa Bijapur, Joint Director of Vigilance Cell at the Agriculture Department in Belagavi, owned Rs 6.07 crore DA. It includes immovable assets of Rs 5.34 crore comprising 3 sites, 3 houses, 6 acres 30 guntas agricultural land and movable assets of Rs 72.79 lakh, including Rs 18.19 lakh worth ornaments, Rs 38.80 lakh worth vehicles and Rs 15 lakh worth household articles. He flushed Rs 50,000 cash down the commode before the Lokayukta sleuths entered his house.