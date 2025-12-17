Rs 2,185 crore NABARD funding cut has hit farm credit flow: CM Siddaramaiah

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday disclosed that the state has suffered a Rs 2,185-crore cut in low-interest National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) funding for 2024–25, dealing a blow to the state’s agricultural credit system.

While Karnataka was entitled to Rs 5,600 crore from the Centre-backed NABARD, only Rs 3,415 crore has been released so far, the CM informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a question raised by Kunigal MLA Dr HD Ranganath during the Question Hour, Siddaramaiah said that the funding shortfall has severely affected the disbursal of subsidised farm loans through Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies across several Assembly constituencies.

The CM pointed out that the cut has led to regional imbalances in fund allocation, particularly impacting constituencies with significant SC/ST populations. He said that Madhugiri has a 26% SC/ST population, while Kunigal has 8%, and admitted that disparities have crept into NABARD fund distribution. Assuring corrective action, the CM promised that the imbalance would be rectified in the coming year, with adequate NABARD allocation ensured for Kunigal.