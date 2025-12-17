Saints guided humanity through wisdom: President Murmu

MANDYA: President of India Droupadi Murmu said saints across the ages have enlightened humanity through their wisdom and compassion, reminding society that true greatness lies not in authority or wealth, but in sacrifice, service and spiritual strength.

Addressing the 1,066th Jayanti celebrations of Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Mahaswamiji at Malavalli taluk in Mandya district on Tuesday, Murmu said as the nation moves towards the vision of a Developed India by 2047, both technological advancement and strong value systems are essential.

“Our spiritual institutions uphold the values that bind humanity together — compassion, tolerance, mutual respect and collective responsibility. Institutions like Suttur Mutt must continue to inspire young minds, nurture responsible citizens and guide the architects of tomorrow’s India,” she said.

The President further stressed that achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat requires the integration of modern education with moral wisdom, innovation with environmental responsibility, economic growth with social inclusion, and progress with compassion. “Institutions like Suttur Mutt can play a significant role in this national endeavour,” she added.