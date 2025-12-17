Snared tiger dies of asphyxiation in Karnataka's Nagarahole Tiger Reserve

The tiger was documented by the State forest department and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), and camera-trapped during the previous tiger estimation, when it was a cub in NTR. “A detailed investigation is being conducted.

The tiger was not reported to be in conflict. It was a young adult using the forest boundary and coffee estate region as its territory. No case of cattle kill was reported in the region in the past couple of months,” added Sonal Vrishni, Chief Conservator of Forests, Kodagu Circle.

In the past few months, human intervention killed six tigers in Karnataka. While this is the first tiger death due to a snare in recent times, conservationists point to wild boars and small animals dying in snares around forest patches.

A senior forest official said, “Due to the recent rise in conflict, rescue and rehabilitation cases, snare and jaw trap seizure drives were put on hold. So far, no case has been booked. If the animal died elsewhere, it clearly reflects that ground staffers have not been combing the area, especially when around 10 young tigers have been documented to be wandering outside the forest patch, trying to establish territory. With rising conflicts, staffers must be on constant vigil. Green pastures inside and outside forests with a promising prey base is ideal for tigers.”

MinisterSpeak

Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre held a meeting with senior forest officials in Belagavi and directed staffers to clear all snares and create awareness among people. He said action will be taken against those involved in the tiger’s death

Previous Tiger Deaths

First incident in a jaw trap was reported in NTR in Mastigudi in 2002; second in 2014-15 on NTR boundary

In 2021, forest mobile squad recovered jaw trap, tiger and leopard skins