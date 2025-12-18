40,434 students not registered for SSLC exams-1 in Karnataka; deputy directors to visit all high schools

BENGALURU: According to the records of the Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS), there are a total of 8,40,196 students, of which 7,99,762 students have registered for the SSLC examination, and the remaining 40,434 have stated that they have registered.

However, there is no data available regarding these 40,434 students.

The last deadline to register for SSLC exams was December 9. Now, the department has instructed deputy directors to prioritise and take steps to register the students who have the eligibility prescribed by the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB).

The subordinate officers have to visit all the government, aided and unaided and private schools to check the discrepancies in the data of SATS registration and SSLC registration and take strict steps to ensure that the eligible students are registered for the SSLC exams.

Besides, the officials have to file a report of why more than 40,434 students were not registered for the exams and submit it to the director of KSEAB.