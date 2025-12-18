7.38L houses allotted, 3.27L sanctioned under housing programmes: Karnataka Transport Minister Reddy

BELAGAVI: Through reallocation under Central and State housing programmes, a total of 7,38,881 houses have been allotted to districts in Karnataka during the year of which 3,27,747 houses have already been sanctioned, said Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Replying to a starred question in the Council, Reddy, on behalf of Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, said that the allocations include 36,150 houses under state-sponsored housing schemes and 7,02,731 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin).

Reddy clarified that no separate housing targets were earmarked for nomadic (Alemari) communities during 2024–25. Housing is being provided to all houseless families, including those from nomadic communities, he said.

Addressing concerns over rising construction costs, the Minister said proposals to increase the unit cost and housing assistance under various schemes are under examination. Currently, beneficiaries receive assistance primarily for cement, steel and subsidies, and the feasibility of constructing houses at existing unit costs amid market price increases is under review.

He added that a proposal to enhance financial assistance under housing schemes is being considered by the government.