Bengaluru-Mysuru highway tolls earn Rs 855 crore in three years

MYSURU: In nearly three years since the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway-275 was opened to vehicular traffic, a whopping Rs 855.79 crore has been collected as toll.

The 118-km-long highway, constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2023. The stretch begins at Kumbalgodu in Bengaluru and passes through 55 km in Ramanagara district, 58 km in Mandya district and 5 km in Mysuru district.

There are three toll plazas on the highway. Between 2022-23 and 2025-26, Rs 282.14 crore was collected at the Kaniminike toll plaza in Bengaluru South taluk, Rs 248.42 crore at the Seshagirihalli toll plaza in Ramanagara taluk and Rs 325.23 crore at the Gananguru toll plaza in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district.

1,674 accidents, 215 deaths

From 2023 to 2025, a total of 1,674 accidents were reported on the highway, claiming 215 lives and leaving 311 people seriously injured. Of these, 865 accidents occurred on the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta stretch (Package 1), resulting in 76 deaths and 185 serious injuries. On the Nidaghatta-Mysuru stretch (Package 2), 809 accidents were recorded, in which 139 people lost their lives and 126 were seriously injured.