Court ruling a slap on BJP’s face for misusing ED: CM Siddaramaiah

BELAGAVI: A day after a Delhi court refused to take cognisance of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) prosecution complaint in the National Herald case, the Congress legislators in Karnataka showed their strength by holding a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue outside Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Raising slogans against the BJP, the Congress leaders alleged that the saffron party was indulging in vendetta politics and was trying to target the Congress across the country.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the BJP had filed a completely false and fabricated case against the members of the Gandhi family and other veteran Congress leaders in the National Herald case.

“Today, the verdict of the court has acted as a slap on the face of the BJP for misusing ED to target the Congress. The verdict has also proved that the truth has prevailed and falsehood has perished,” the CM said, adding that such cases are filed only to divert the public attention from major issues such as price rise, unemployment, and rampant corruption during Modi rule.

When Dr Manmohan Singh was the PM, the total debt of India was around Rs 56 lakh crore, but after the Modi government came to power, the debt has shot up to a whopping Rs 200 lakh crore, he said.

Siddaramaiah made it clear that the Congress will fight the oppression of the BJP both inside and outside the House.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar described the court’s ruling as historic, where false cases filed by the BJP had fallen flat. He said that the country’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, and other Congress leaders started the National Herald to inspire people to fight against British rule. Shivakumar said that there was illegality and misappropriation of funds.