Karnataka Assembly in turmoil after Laxmi Hebbalkar admits ‘mistake’ on Gruha Lakshmi scheme payouts

BELAGAVI: The Assembly on Wednesday witnessed unprecedented turmoil after Karnataka Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar admitted that her statement claiming Gruha Lakshmi scheme installments had been cleared up to August 2025 was a “mistake,” triggering a fierce Opposition protest, adjournment of the House and a dramatic walkout.

The controversy erupted during the Question Hour when Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka accused Hebbalkar of misleading the House while replying to a question raised by Hubballi BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai on December 9. The question pertained to the payment status of Rs 2,000 monthly assistance under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which benefits nearly 1.25 crore women of the state.

Ashoka charged that Hebbalkar had twice stated on the floor of the House that instalments from January 2025 to August 2025 had been fully paid. “This is a serious matter concerning 1.25 crore beneficiaries. Payments for April, May, June, and July have been released, but what about February and March? If the money has not been paid, where has it gone,” Ashoka questioned.

As Hebbalkar was not present in the House at the time, Opposition members demanded that she be summoned immediately. “Is the minister on the moon?” Ashoka asked sarcastically, escalating tensions in the House.

Despite Speaker UT Khader urging patience and assuring a reply, BJP and JDS members stormed into the well of the House, raising slogans against the government and alleging financial mismanagement. The Speaker was forced to adjourn the proceedings briefly.