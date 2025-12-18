Karnataka Assembly passes Bill against hate speech amid BJP protest, first ever in country

BALAGAVI: The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday passed a bill against hate speech amid a din by BJP MLAs.

The Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, the first such law in the country, has a provision for a jail term up to seven years and fine up to Rs one lakh.

The bill, cleared by the cabinet on December 4, was presented in the House by Home Minister G Parameshwara on December 10.

The Minister said the provision for 10 years jail term in the event of repeated offence has been reduced to seven years.