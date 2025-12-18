Karnataka disaster management system ill-equipped: CAG report

BELAGAVI: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has pointed out several lacunae in the state disaster management system. The report, presented in the Assembly on Wednesday, highlighted several lapses in planning, staffing, infrastructure and fund utilisation.

In its report assessing the State’s readiness for disaster risk reduction amid rising natural calamities, the CAG examined Karnataka’s disaster management efforts during the period 2017-18 to 2022-23.

The report noted that although the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority was established in 2008, the State Disaster Management Policy was notified only after 12 years. The State Emergency Operation Centre remained under-equipped in terms of manpower and infrastructure, affecting its functioning. The Disaster Response Force units were also severely understaffed, with 67–96% vacancies of the sanctioned strength.

The CAG observed that Telemetric Rain Gauges (TRGs) and Telemetric Weather Stations (TWSs) installed by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) between 2009 and 2015, were largely dysfunctional. As of December 2023, 43 per cent of TRGs and 52 per cent of TWSs were found to be defective.

On fund management, the report pointed out that the State releases were not calamity-specific, making monitoring of NDRF and SDRF grants difficult. It detected misappropriation of Rs 18.59 lakh in Chintamani taluk of Chikkaballapura district, unutilised funds of Rs 7.69 crore in the Fire and Emergency Services department, and diversion of Rs 1.81 crore of SDRF funds in Haveri district for purposes unrelated to natural calamities.

Discrepancies were also flagged in compensation and relief. The CAG reported inconsistencies in compensation for damages and inadequate verification processes. It found that 22,496 house damage reconstruction cases were pending despite disbursal of Rs 213.94 crore.