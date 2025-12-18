Karnataka recorded zero dengue deaths in 2025, says Health Ministry

MANGALURU: Karnataka has recorded zero dengue deaths in 2025 till November, marking a major public health achievement after several years. The data was placed before the Rajya Sabha by the ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday.

The figures submitted by the ministry show that 6,759 dengue cases were reported in 2025 till November, but no death was recorded. The state has reported nearly 80% decline in dengue cases compared to 2024. A look at the past six years’ dengue data underscores the scale of Karnataka’s turnaround in 2025. In 2019, the state reported 16,986 cases and 13 deaths. This was followed by a sharp dip in 2020, when 3,823 cases and no deaths were recorded.

The respite was short-lived as the disease burden rose again in 2021 with 7,393 cases and seven deaths, and in 2022, the figures increased to 9,889 cases and nine deaths. The situation worsened in 2023, when dengue cases climbed to 19,300 with 11 deaths, and escalated further in 2024, marking the worst year in the period with 32,886 cases and 27 deaths.