Shivamogga arecanut growers reel under rising losses due to crop diseases

SHIVAMOGGA: Arecanut growers in Shivamogga district have suffered huge losses during the past three years because of crop diseases, even though the Centre termed the infections reported from the Malnad region as “trace incidence”. The financial losses linked to leaf spot disease and fruit rot (Koleroga) in the district crossed Rs 300 crore in 2024-25.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Ram Nath Thakur, in a written reply to an unstarred question from MP B Y Raghavendra in Lok Sabha, said surveys carried out by the Central Integrated Pest Management Centres, a part of his department, found “trace incidence” of fruit rot and leaf spot disease affecting arecanut in Malnad region during 2022–25.

However, no incidence of leaf spot disease has been reported so far, he said. “Financial losses linked to the two crop diseases rose marginally in 2024–25, crossing Rs 300 crore in a single year. The affected area expanded widely, reflecting the growing impact of the diseases on one of the district’s key plantation crops. In 2022–23, leaf spot disease affected 5,991 hectares of plantations in the district, causing losses estimated to be roughly Rs 15 crore, while fruit rot affected 6,720 hectares with losses of about Rs 16.8 crore. The damage increased in 2023–24, with combined losses crossing Rs 54 crore,” he said.