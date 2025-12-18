Uproar in Karnataka Assembly over absence of Congress members during Question Hour

BELAGAVI: The proceedings in the Council were briefly disrupted on Wednesday morning after Opposition members protested the near-total absence of Ruling Congress members during Question Hour, accusing the State Government of disrespecting the House.

As the session began in the morning, Deputy Chairman MK Pranesh, who was presiding, moved to take up Question Hour. At that time, only Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi and two Congress MLCs—Ramoji Gowda and Shivakumar—were present.

Objecting to the sparse attendance, JDS MLC Bhojegowda questioned whether the State Government had any intention of conducting the proceedings. He pointed out that the Chair had announced the session would commence at 10am and had also directed the government to apprise the House of the action taken in connection with a privilege motion. “With just one minister and two members present, this is an insult to the entire House and a disrespect to the Chair,” he said, calling the government “irresponsible”.

Joining the criticism, BJP MLC Ravikumar sarcastically remarked that Satish appeared to be “sitting with the Opposition” as he was the lone minister present.

LoP Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said such indifference would not be tolerated. He accused the government of deliberately stalling proceedings. He further mocked the government, saying that a “missing” notice might soon have to be issued to trace it.