Cabinet clears Rs 3,500-crore package for North Karnataka

BELAGAVI: In a major boost to North Karnataka, the Cabinet on Thursday cleared a massive Rs 3,500-crore development package on the penultimate day of the Belagavi winter session on Thursday, signalling a renewed focus on long-pending regional aspirations.

A substantial portion of the outlay, Rs 1,503 crore, has been earmarked for irrigation projects, underlining the government’s priority to strengthen the agrarian economy of the drought-prone region. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to formally announce the package while replying to the North Karnataka debate in the Assembly on Friday morning.

The Cabinet also approved a Bill on judicial reforms at the district level, which will be tabled in the legislature on Friday. However, the politically sensitive issue of internal reservation in promotions was deferred, with no timeline announced for reconsideration.

The Cabinet also granted administrative approval for three packages aimed at transporting and processing construction material under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model within the Greater Bengaluru jurisdiction. The project involves handling 750 tonnes per day per package — totalling 2,250 tonnes — and carries an estimated cost of Rs 1,715 crore over a 15-year period.

Adding to Belagavi’s infrastructure push, the Cabinet gave the green signal to the long-cherished flyover (elevated corridor) project, a flagship initiative of the Public Works Department and Belagavi district in-charge minister Satish Jarkiholi.