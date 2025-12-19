'I am the CM now, and I will continue,' says Siddaramaiah; 'We will follow the high command,' adds DKS

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday categorically denied any agreement limiting his tenure to two-and-a-half years, asserting on the floor of the Legislative Assembly that he enjoys the confidence of the Congress high command and will continue as Chief Minister.
“There was no decision when I assumed office that I would serve only for two-and-a-half years. I am the Chief Minister now, and I will continue,” Siddaramaiah said while responding to the debate on North Karnataka.
The Chief Minister’s remarks sparked sharp reactions from BJP leaders, including Opposition Leader R. Ashok, Sunil Kumar and Muniratna, who repeatedly raised the issue of leadership change. BJP members challenged Siddaramaiah to publicly declare that he would remain Chief Minister for a full five-year term, leading to a lively exchange in the House.
When BJP MLA Siddu Savadi claimed the BJP would return to power in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah retorted, “Not even in your dreams. The BJP will not come to power in this State under any circumstances.”
The Opposition leader R. Ashok then recalled that Siddaramaiah had earlier said BS Yediyurappa would never become Chief Minister, yet he had gone on to occupy the post four times. Siddaramaiah countered by saying Yediyurappa was never allowed to complete a full five-year term, pointing out that Karnataka had three Chief Ministers between 2008 and 2013.
Ashok further alleged that a two-and-a-half-year term was mentioned during the oath-taking process. Siddaramaiah dismissed the claim, asking whether Ashok was present during those discussions.
Responding to claims about political consultations in Delhi, Siddaramaiah said there was no ambiguity or written understanding on tenure.
“We are a high-command party. I have already completed one full term as Chief Minister and am serving for the second time. As far as I am concerned, the high command’s command is in my favour. We will act according to whatever decision the high command takes,” he said. Ashok interjected that this itself was the core issue.
Intervening, BJP leader Sunil Kumar accused Siddaramaiah of shifting stands, from asserting personal leadership to emphasising the high command’s role. Siddaramaiah replied that his position remained unchanged.
“First comes the people’s mandate, then the Legislature Party’s choice, and finally the high command’s decision. Until such a decision is taken, I am the Chief Minister,” he reiterated.
R. Ashok then said the opposition wished Siddaramaiah to remain CM for another two-and-a-half years, but questioned whether the Congress Legislature Party had opted for a five-year or two-and-a-half-year tenure. Rejecting the suggestion once again, Siddaramaiah asserted, “There was no two-and-a-half-year decision. I am the CM now, and I will continue.”
Adding to the sparring, BJP MLA Muniratna taunted Siddaramaiah to thump his bicep and declare a five-year tenure, as he had done earlier. Siddaramaiah responded by asking whether Ashok would remain Leader of the Opposition for five years. Sunil Kumar replied in the affirmative, once again pressing the Chief Minister to make a similar declaration. The sharp exchanges led to a lively and animated debate on leadership change, providing dramatic moments in the Assembly proceedings.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said there was an understanding between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, adding that both would follow the agreement brought by the Congress high command, reported Kannada Prabha.
“There is an agreement between me and the CM. The high command has brought an agreement, and we will both follow it,” Shivakumar said.
Responding to the Chief Minister’s statement that there was no two-and-a-half-year formula, he clarified, “I never said he won’t serve five years. I never said the high command is not in his favour. He became the CM because the high command is with him.”
Asked if there would be any change in the CM position, Shivakumar said, “You are discussing that. We don’t have any such plan. We will follow whatever the party decides.”