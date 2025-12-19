'I am the CM now, and I will continue,' says Siddaramaiah; 'We will follow the high command,' adds DKS

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday categorically denied any agreement limiting his tenure to two-and-a-half years, asserting on the floor of the Legislative Assembly that he enjoys the confidence of the Congress high command and will continue as Chief Minister.

“There was no decision when I assumed office that I would serve only for two-and-a-half years. I am the Chief Minister now, and I will continue,” Siddaramaiah said while responding to the debate on North Karnataka.

The Chief Minister’s remarks sparked sharp reactions from BJP leaders, including Opposition Leader R. Ashok, Sunil Kumar and Muniratna, who repeatedly raised the issue of leadership change. BJP members challenged Siddaramaiah to publicly declare that he would remain Chief Minister for a full five-year term, leading to a lively exchange in the House.

When BJP MLA Siddu Savadi claimed the BJP would return to power in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah retorted, “Not even in your dreams. The BJP will not come to power in this State under any circumstances.”

The Opposition leader R. Ashok then recalled that Siddaramaiah had earlier said BS Yediyurappa would never become Chief Minister, yet he had gone on to occupy the post four times. Siddaramaiah countered by saying Yediyurappa was never allowed to complete a full five-year term, pointing out that Karnataka had three Chief Ministers between 2008 and 2013.