Karnataka Assembly passes SC sub-classification Bill

BELAGAVI: After a long and intense debate, the Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the much-debated Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Sub-Classification) Bill, 2025, a landmark move aimed at ensuring equitable access to education, employment and welfare benefits among Scheduled Castes in the state.

Defending the legislation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Bill was essential to guarantee “unified and uniform progress” of all 101 sub-categorised Scheduled Castes within the existing 17% reservation. He said the State Government’s intent was to correct historical imbalances in the distribution of reservation benefits and ensure that no community was left behind.

The Bill is based on the recommendations of the Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das Commission, which had proposed dividing Scheduled Castes into five categories - A, B, C, D and E. However, Siddaramaiah said the government, keeping in mind Supreme Court guidelines, modified the framework and adopted a three-category model to ensure “equity and fairness” in access to opportunities.

The debate saw sharp interventions from the Opposition. BJP MLA Aravind Bellad sought clarity on whether the sub-classification would extend to reservation in promotions in government services and to allocations under the Scheduled Castes Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP). Several BJP members also demanded at least 1% additional reservation for the Banjara community, arguing that the community required special support given its socio-economic condition.

Piloting the Bill, Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa said the legislation would give statutory backing to existing government orders and circulars on SC sub-categorisation and ensure a fair and transparent distribution of reservation benefits.