‘Pak Zindabad’ slogans: 12 cases filed in three years, says Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has said that 12 cases have been filed in the last three years against those raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in the state. Of these 12 cases, six were suo motu cases.

Replying to BJP MLC CT Ravi in Question Hour in the Council on Thursday, the minister said that besides suo motu cases, six more cases have been filed for the same reason after the complaint was filed against the accused. He said that of these 12 cases, in five cases, chargesheets have been filed; in two cases, ‘B’ reports have been filed; three cases are under investigation; ‘C’ reports have been filed in one case; and one case has been referred to the forensic lab.

The minister said that 19,143 suo motu cases have been filed this year in other cases, and of them, 2,963 cases are under investigation.

Replying to MLC TA Sharavana, Dr Parameshwara said that cases against 88 police personnel have been filed for their alleged involvement in criminal activities such as theft or robbery. “We have already suspended several personnel. I have directed the top police officers to dismiss them from the service if their charges are proved,” he said, adding that internal vigilance is also being conducted regularly.

Dr Parameshwara further said that the police have seized 60 mobile phones from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru in a recent raid.

He said drugs worth Rs 507 crore were seized in the last three years.