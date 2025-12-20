43.63% of guarantee funds spent on North Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the long-standing development disparity between North Karnataka and South Karnataka would be addressed based on the recommendations of the Prof Govindrao Committee, which is studying the implementation of the Dr Nanjundappa Report.

Replying to a discussion on the development of North Karnataka during the winter session of the legislature in Belagavi, the CM launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Opposition, asserting that it had “no moral right” to speak on the region’s neglect.

The CM said that the State Government had spent Rs 1,06,066 crore on the five guarantee schemes so far, of which Rs 46,277 crore was spent in North Karnataka. “While 58% of the state’s population resides in South Karnataka and 42% in North Karnataka, 43.63% of the total guarantee expenditure has gone to the latter,” he added.

He recalled that it was the BJP-led Union Government that had rejected Article 371(J) for the development of the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, while the Congress-led UPA government under Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh approved it following sustained efforts by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Blames Centre for farmer distress

Highlighting issues related to sugarcane pricing, CM Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka is the second-largest sugarcane producing state in the country, with around 6.7 crore tonnes of cane and 57.77 lakh MT of sugar produced annually. He pointed out that the Centre fixes the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane, ethanol quotas, and MSPs.

“The Centre has fixed the FRP at Rs 3,550 per tonne, including harvesting and transport. Yet BJP leaders are misleading farmers by joining their protests,” he said, adding that state BJP president BY Vijayendra should “camp in Delhi” if he was genuinely concerned about farmers.