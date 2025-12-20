Approvals, redesign delay multi-village drinking water project in Chikkamagaluru

SHIVAMOGGA: Two years after receiving administrative approval and despite spending over Rs 500 crore, the ambitious multi-village drinking water project, drawing water from the Bhadra river for Chikkamagaluru district. remains far from completion, mired in design changes and pending statutory clearances.
Official documents tabled in the Legislative Assembly reveal that the project, aimed at supplying drinking water to Chikkamagaluru, Kadur and Tarikere taluks, has been delayed primarily due to flawed site selection for key infrastructure and the failure to secure approvals from multiple departments before work began.
The project is being taken up jointly by the state and central government with the state's share of Rs 846.09 crore and the Centre's Rs 418.91 crore.
Replying to an unstarred question from Chikkamagaluru MLA H D Thammaiah during the winter session of the Legislature, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank M Kharge, said that the project received administrative approval on November 8, 2022. Since then, the government has released Rs 505.03 crore, of which Rs 504.74 crore has already been spent. Funds were released across four financial years, with the highest expenditure recorded in 2023-24 and 2024-25.
Despite the substantial spending, construction has been stalled due to the relocation of the intake well and jackwell and the shifting of the Water Treatment Plant (WTP), according to the reply.
Design flaws trigger delays
The minister said that initially, the intake well and jackwell were planned in the backwaters of the Bhadra reservoir to ensure sustainability of the water source. However, the Water Resources Department objected to carrying out construction at the identified site, citing concerns over the safety of the reservoir. Subsequently, when an alternative location in the backwaters was examined, the Forest and Environment Department raised objections, stating that construction activity, including installation of high-capacity pumps and motors, could disturb migratory river tern bird species in the area.
The government has now admitted that instead of constructing the intake structures in the backwaters, a new location is being selected at the bottom of the Bhadra reservoir based on technical feasibility, forcing a complete redesign of a critical component of the project.
Clearances still pending
The Assembly reply also highlights that large portions of the project are awaiting statutory approvals. A proposal seeking allotment of 13.10 hectares of forest land has been submitted to the Forest Department and is still pending.
In addition, the project requires permissions for seven National Highway crossings on NH-173 along the Kadur-Holalkere stretch. These proposals are currently under review at the Regional Office in Bengaluru.
Railway clearances have emerged as another bottleneck. Of the 17 railway crossings required for the pipeline network, only eight have been approved so far. Five proposals have been resubmitted, while four remain under review.
Completion pushed to 2026
While the original contract period has already been extended, the government now says the project is likely to be completed by September 2026, subject to approvals and completion of the revised designs.