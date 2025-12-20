Approvals, redesign delay multi-village drinking water project in Chikkamagaluru

SHIVAMOGGA: Two years after receiving administrative approval and despite spending over Rs 500 crore, the ambitious multi-village drinking water project, drawing water from the Bhadra river for Chikkamagaluru district. remains far from completion, mired in design changes and pending statutory clearances.

Official documents tabled in the Legislative Assembly reveal that the project, aimed at supplying drinking water to Chikkamagaluru, Kadur and Tarikere taluks, has been delayed primarily due to flawed site selection for key infrastructure and the failure to secure approvals from multiple departments before work began.

The project is being taken up jointly by the state and central government with the state's share of Rs 846.09 crore and the Centre's Rs 418.91 crore.

Replying to an unstarred question from Chikkamagaluru MLA H D Thammaiah during the winter session of the Legislature, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank M Kharge, said that the project received administrative approval on November 8, 2022. Since then, the government has released Rs 505.03 crore, of which Rs 504.74 crore has already been spent. Funds were released across four financial years, with the highest expenditure recorded in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Despite the substantial spending, construction has been stalled due to the relocation of the intake well and jackwell and the shifting of the Water Treatment Plant (WTP), according to the reply.