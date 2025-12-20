CM Siddaramaiah launches e-khata scheme in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday launched the ‘e-Khata-now from the comfort of your home’ scheme in Belagavi aimed at enabling citizens to obtain khata services from home.

At a programme held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, appointment orders were distributed to pourakarmikas, house ownership documents were handed over to beneficiaries, and an e-Khata handbook was released. The event was organised by the Directorate of Municipal Administration and the Belagavi City Corporation.

Urban Development and Town Planning Minister Byrathi Suresh said over 6,000 urban civic workers, including pourakarmikas and sanitation staff, are being provided houses under the Gruha Bhagya scheme.

Under the scheme, 6,119 beneficiaries have been identified and the government has released Rs 326 crore for the project. So far, construction of 4,159 houses has been completed. He added that approval has been given for 172 houses in Belagavi and 133 in Vijayapura. Several ministers, legislators and senior officials were present in the programme.