Man arrested for perjury in Dharmasthala alleges life threats, seeks police protection

MANGALURU: C N Chinnaiah, who was recently released on bail from prison after being arrested on charges of perjury in the Dharmasthala case, has filed a police complaint against five people claiming threats to his life and that of his family, police said on Saturday.

Chinnaiah has named activists Mahesh Shetty Thimarody, Girish Mattennavar, T Jayanth, Vittala Gowda, and YouTuber Samir MD -- who had led the campaign demanding justice for a 17-year-old pre-university girl student who was allegedly raped and murdered on October 9, 2012, near Dharmasthala -- in his complaint, police added.

He claimed that those named in the complaint could harm him and his wife due to his retracted statements in connection with allegations of multiple cases of rape, murder and burials in Dharmasthala, police said.

They are accused of allegedly pressurising Chinnaiah to give a false complaint in the Dharmasthala case.

Chinnaiah, who was released from Shivamogga district jail on December 18 after bail, approached the Dharmasthala police station the same evening, accompanied by his wife and sister.