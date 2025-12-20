One killed, Dy CM Shivakumar's secretary injured in road accident

HUBBALLI: A bike rider was killed on the spot after his motorcycle came in front of a car, in which Rajendra Prasad, secretary to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, was travelling. Prasad was also injured as the car overturned. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Hubballi.

Shivakumar, who was in Belagavi, came to Hubballi after midnight after learning about the accident. He stayed in the hospital for about two hours, ensured proper treatment, and gathered details from the doctors.

He told reporters that Rajendra Prasad is stable. “Doctors said he needs a couple of days to recover and needs some rest. Good doctors are available at this hospital. That is why he is admitted here. Necessary treatment, including scans, has been provided, and there is no cause for concern. He has some neck pain and has been advised to rest. Goddess Yellamma has protected him. The accident occurred while they were going to a temple. The bike rider died,” he said.

The deceased bike rider has been identified as Manjunath Bairnatti (30), a resident of Savadatti town. Expressing sorrow over his death, Shivakumar said he will dispatch ministers to visit the bereaved family and assured appropriate compensation.

It is said that Manjunath was on his way to work at Harsha Sugar Factory when the accident occurred. He suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. Rajendra Prasad’s car was badly damaged.