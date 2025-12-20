Opposition fumes as Karnataka Council passes Hate Speech Bill

BELAGAVI: Discussions on the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Bill, 2025, lasted for over six hours, and it was passed in the Legislative Council amid pandemonium, on the last day of the winter session Friday. Although Home Minister G Parameshwara tried to allay fears of opposition members about misuse of the Bill, the latter remained adamant in their demand to withdraw the bill and send it to a House committee.

Presenting the Bill, Parameshwara told the House that though the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, 2023, has sections against hate speech and crime, they were not very stringent. The Supreme Court has also opined that such criminal offences be dealt with an iron hand as they contribute to disharmony in society.

Detailing the number of such crimes reported in the past three years, the minister said if these incidents were isolated, such a stringent law would not have been necessary. They were being reported repeatedly, leading to caste and religious conflicts and disturbing law and order. The Bill would help curb and prevent the dissemination, publication or promotion of hate speech and crimes which cause hatred in society, provide punishment, besides compensation to the victims, Parameshwara said.

But BJP members were not convinced and termed the bill ‘draconian’. They charged the government with wanting to create a “police state”, and said the bill curtails fundamental rights such as the freedom of expression and gives licence to oppress political adversaries.