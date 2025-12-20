PU student raped by minor friend, two others under lens in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 16-year-old first-year PU student was allegedly forced to consume alcohol and then raped by her 17-year-old friend at a lodge in Yelahanka police limits on Thursday night. The police are probing to ascertain whether it is a case of gang rape as the involvement of two others is suspected.

Both the survivor and the accused hail from Kerala. The girl lives in the city with her parents and is pursuing first-year PU at a well-known college. The accused, a 17-and-a-half-year-old college dropout, is a resident of Devanahalli. Police are also investigating the role of two of his friends, both adults, who were allegedly present in the room when the incident took place.

The police said the accused and the victim met at a college function a month ago and became close after chatting on social media.

Parents found victim in semi-conscious state

On Thursday, after college, the accused allegedly took the victim in a car along with two of his friends to a lodge, where the accused allegedly got her intoxicated and raped her.

According to the preliminary investigation, two others were in the room and their role is yet to be ascertained. The victim is undergoing counselling as she is traumatised, the police said. As the victim didn’t come home on Thursday evening, her parents tried to reach her on the mobile phone, but it was switched off.