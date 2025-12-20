Satish’s dinner meeting hints leadership issue still alive in Karnataka Congress

BENGALURU: Thursday’s ‘power dinner’ Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi hosted at his residence in Belagavi for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his camp gave indications that the change in leadership issue continues to be on the boil, despite Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar meeting over breakfast a few days ago.

This comes ahead of the Congress high command’s likely summons to both leaders to thrash out this very specific issue. The Deputy Chief Minister’s camp seems to be more eager than the CM’s camp on the meeting. It is to be seen whether the party will call both before or after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi on December 27.

Shivakumar may have to go to Delhi even before that in connection with the notice served to him by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EAW) in the National Herald case.

Political analysts observed that Siddaramaiah’s assertion that his chief minister’s tenure is not limited to two-and-a-half years in the Assembly is the fallout of Thursday’s dinner, where his loyalists might have backed him to continue in the top post.