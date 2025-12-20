War of words, eye on development: It’s curtains on Belagavi winter session

BELAGAVI: The 10-day winter session of the Legislature concluded on Friday at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, marked by fierce political confrontations, significant legislative business, and a renewed focus on addressing regional disparities in North Karnataka.

The session was dominated by sharp exchanges between the Ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP, with debates circling leadership speculation, corruption charges, and regional imbalance.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah squarely addressed swirling rumours of a leadership change in the Assembly, stating firmly, “I am the Chief Minister and will continue to be,” a declaration met with thumping approval from treasury benches.

Legislative action saw the passage of two significant but contentious Bills.The Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Sub-Classification) Bill, 2025, described by the government as a move to ensure equitable reservation benefits among 101 SC communities, was passed despite opposition questions on its implementation.

The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Bill triggered major uproar before being cleared, aiming to curb the dissemination and promotion of hate speech and crimes.

Bonanza for NK

Bridging the developmental gap between the North and South Karnataka regions remained a central theme.The government announced a Rs 3,500-crore special development package for North Karnataka, with a substantial allocation for irrigation and infrastructure projects in the Krishna and Tungabhadra basins. The CM assured the House of his government’s commitment to prioritising education and healthcare in the northern districts.