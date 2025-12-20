War of words, eye on development: It’s curtains on Belagavi winter session

BELAGAVI: The 10-day winter session of the Legislature concluded on Friday at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, marked by fierce political confrontations, significant legislative business, and a renewed focus on addressing regional disparities in North Karnataka.
The session was dominated by sharp exchanges between the Ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP, with debates circling leadership speculation, corruption charges, and regional imbalance.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah squarely addressed swirling rumours of a leadership change in the Assembly, stating firmly, “I am the Chief Minister and will continue to be,” a declaration met with thumping approval from treasury benches.
Legislative action saw the passage of two significant but contentious Bills.The Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Sub-Classification) Bill, 2025, described by the government as a move to ensure equitable reservation benefits among 101 SC communities, was passed despite opposition questions on its implementation.
The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Bill triggered major uproar before being cleared, aiming to curb the dissemination and promotion of hate speech and crimes.
Bonanza for NK
Bridging the developmental gap between the North and South Karnataka regions remained a central theme.The government announced a Rs 3,500-crore special development package for North Karnataka, with a substantial allocation for irrigation and infrastructure projects in the Krishna and Tungabhadra basins. The CM assured the House of his government’s commitment to prioritising education and healthcare in the northern districts.
Political heat unabated
The political temperature stayed high throughout with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and BJP leaders trading barbs both inside and outside the House. Shivakumar earlier dismissed the buzz around a dinner meet hosted by his cabinet colleague Satish Jarkiholi, quipping, “What is wrong if everyone sits together and has dinner?” He also countered state BJP chief BY Vijayendra’s “godfather of corruption” barb, challenging him to provide proof and asserting that “time itself will give him the answer.”
Question Hour in both Houses saw discussions on a series of issues pertaining to governance, welfare schemes, and infrastructure, with ministers promising time-bound action.
As the winter session drew to a close, it left behind a familiar mix of legislative progress and political confrontation, reflecting the changing power dynamics in Karnataka’s politics, even as Belagavi once again served as the stage for crucial decisions shaping the state’s governance and development.