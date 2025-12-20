Wear decent clothes or face action, Karnataka government warns employees

BENGALURU: State government employees better wear “decent” clothes, or else. The state government on Thursday issued a circular, warning the employees against wearing clothes that damage the reputation of the government.

The Department of Personnel Administration and Reforms (DPAR) sent out the communique to heads of various departments, deputy commissioners, Chief Minister’s Office, additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, chief executive officers of zilla panchayat and others, listing out the dos and don’ts.

The circular stated that DPAR had received complaints from the public and organisations that some employees in state government offices were dressed indecently. Though the employees are told to wear decent outfits, many are not following the instructions. “We have taken it seriously,’’ it read.

“Unlike corporate offices, there is no dress code for government employees. However, some youngsters dress like college-goers, which is not acceptable. They wear torn jeans, sleeveless dresses and outfits that are too tight,” officials said.

Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association president CS Shadakshari said they welcome the move. “One’s dress should not embarrass others. Decency should be maintained in government offices,’’ he said.

The circular also stated that the government had introduced a movement register and cash declaration register and government employees were expected to make entries in these ledgers, while entering and leaving office. But many are not following the rule.

The movement register is to track employees. An employee has to be in office by 10:10 am and should remain in their seat till working hours end. “If they are going out on official duty, it has to be mentioned in the register,’’ it states.

In the cash register, they have to mention the amount in their purse/pocket before entering the office and also while exiting.