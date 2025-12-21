AHINDA camp to project Dr G Parameshwara as next Karnataka CM?

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s camp is pushing for Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara for the top post in the event of the Congress high command facilitating a change of guard in Karnataka. PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi has held talks with AICC General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal on behalf of the AHINDA ministers.

Jarkiholi had a long chat with Parameshwara over dinner till 2 am on Friday at the former’s residence in Belagavi. Sources say the move is with the tacit approval of Siddaramaiah.

The Siddaramaiah camp has conveyed a message to the party high command that if DCM DK Shivakumar becomes CM some 20 to 25 Congress MLAs from north Karnataka would shift their loyalty to BJP to secure their political future in the 2028 assembly polls. They had tried to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah through Union minister Pralhad Joshi.

Shivakumar has been saying that there was a power sharing pact with Siddaramaiah when the party came to power in 2023. It is likely to come up for discussion when the high command calls them to resolve the issue.

Siddaramaiah is likely to suggest to the high command to go by the party legislators’ decision by and large, according to sources. But it is not clear yet whether the Siddaramaiah camp is seriously pushing the case of Parameshwara, a foreign educated Dalit, for the top post or a ploy to convince the high command as the former should beallowed to continue in the interest of the party.