Congress imposed undeclared emergency in Karnataka: Union Minister Shobha Karandalje

BENGALURU: Union Minister Shobha Karandalje on Saturday accused the ruling Congress of imposing an undeclared emergency in the state by bringing in a Bill against hate speech to target its political opponents.

Addressing reporters here, she said she has written to the governor, appealing to him, to reject the Bill. She would appeal to the President to protect the right to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed to the people, the Union minister added.

Stating that there is no need for the new Bill as there are enough provisions in the existing laws to prevent hate speech, the minister said that a deputy commissioner or a superintendent of police can send an individual to jail for 10 years and slap a fine of Rs 1 lakh for hate speech. For the first time in the country, the Congress government has given such powers to the executive, she alleged. The Bill was passed in the Assembly and Council during the winter session in Belagavi.

The minister said if leaders of opposition make allegations against the ruling Congress, it will use the new law and send them to jail for 10 years, and thereby bar them from contesting elections. “It is a systematic conspiracy to target those speaking against Congress and finish them politically. The new law could also be used to target Kannada activists or women questioning the government over the delay in releasing money under the Gruha Laxmi scheme or youth demanding jobs or those making allegations of corruption against the government,” she said.