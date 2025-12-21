Deputy director clings to post amid legal tussle in Chamarajanagar women and child welfare department

BENGALURU: A controversy has arisen in the women and child welfare department in Chamarajanagar district, where incumbent Deputy Director HR Suresh has reportedly refused to relinquish his position, despite administrative directives. Sources say the standoff involves two senior officers vying for the Deputy Director’s chair, with Suresh holding firm.

Under Secretary Rashmi MS of the Department of Women and Child Development has intervened and written to the chief executive officer of Chamarajanagar Zilla Panchayat, directing that Suresh be allowed to continue in his role as Deputy Director, until a final verdict is delivered by court.

The move appears to stem from an ongoing legal challenge, likely initiated by Suresh himself, contesting any attempt to transfer or relieve him from the post. The development underscores broader issues in bureaucratic postings, where legal stays and court interventions often prolong tenures, delaying administrative reshuffles and impacting departmental efficiency.

Critics say refusal to vacate posts can lead to administrative paralysis, especially in departments like women and child welfare. While the details of the rival claimant or initial transfer order remain unclear, the episode highlights the challenges of implementing routine administrative changes.

Observers note that “chair battles” are not uncommon in district-level postings, but this one has gained attention due to the direct state-level directive. The Chamarajanagar ZP CEO’s office is yet to issue a public response, and efforts to reach Suresh for comment were unsuccessful.