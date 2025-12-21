Former MLA, BJP district president among 27 booked for illegal cockfight in Kepu

MANGALURU: Vitla police on Sunday raided an illegal cockfight at the Kepu village in Bantwal taluk and booked 27 persons, including former MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor and district BJP president Sathish Kumpala.

Acting on credible information that an illegal cockfight was being held on a field owned by Muralidhar Pai, a police team led by an inspector conducted a raid on Sunday morning.

During the raid, 20 roosters were seized. Despite police informing those present about the ban on cockfighting, the crowd refused to disperse.