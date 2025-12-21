ISRO scientists test drogue parachute for Gaganyan module

BENGALURU: A team of researchers from ISRO on Saturday announced completion of a series of qualification tests for drogue parachutes. This is part of development of the deceleration system for the Gaganyaan crew module.

The tests were conducted on December 18 and 19 at the Rail Track Rocket Sled facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Chandigarh. Four types of 10 parachutes were tested. The descent sequence began with two apex separation parachutes that remove the protective cover of the parachute compartments, followed by two drogue parachutes that stabilize and slow down the module. Then on release of the drogues, three pilot parachutes are deployed to extract the three main parachutes, which further slow down the crew module to ensure a safe touchdown, the researchers said.

They said the crucial component of the system is the deployment of drogue parachutes. This is because they play an important role in stabilizing the crew module and reducing the velocity to a safe level during re-entry to the Earth’s orbit and for splash down.

“The objective of this specific test series was to rigorously evaluate the performance and reliability of the drogue parachutes under extreme conditions. We have achieved all the test objectives and have confirmed their robustness even under the situation of significant variation in flight conditions,” the researchers said.