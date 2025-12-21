Karnataka transport department hired 10,000 staffers: Minister Ramlinga Reddy

VIJAYAPURA : Transport Minister Ramlinga Reddy on Saturday said that during the past two and half years, the Congress government recruited around 10,000 persons and purchased 5,800 new buses to meet the growing demand. Reddy on Saturday flagged off 142 new buses for the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation on Saturday, of which Vijayapura district will get 25 buses. He said that of the 10,000 new recruitments, 9,000 are direct appointments and 1,000 are taken on compensatory ground in the State.

The minister said that with an objective of reducing pollution, the government is also introducing 225 electric buses, of which 100 will be given to Kalaburagi, 25 to Vijayapura and 50 for Ballari.

Reddy said the government has also placed an order for 56 new buses, which include 20 non-AC sleeper, 20 AC sleeper, and 16 AC seater. In addition, a tender has already been floated for the purchase of 400 new regular buses. Another 700 buses will be purchased in 2026–27, he said. “The Congress government after coming to power has given more emphasis on not only recruiting the staff but also introducing new buses,” the minister said.

With regard to hiking the salaries of the KSRTC staff, he said that he will discuss the matter with the Chief Minister before taking a final call.