Siddaramaiah asserts he will continue as CM, leadership tussle resurfaces in Assembly

With his latest remarks on the leadership issue on the floor of the Assembly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to be yet again sending a subtle message to his party brass ahead of the talks to be held in the national capital in the next few days.
Hours before the winter session of the state legislature drew to an end, Siddaramaiah asserted that he would continue to be the CM and there was no decision on a two-and-a-half-year power-sharing arrangement during the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting post the 2023 assembly polls. “I am the Chief Minister now, and I will continue. According to me, the (Congress) high command is with me,” the CM informed the Assembly after the opposition BJP fired a volley of questions at him on the contentious leadership issue.
The leadership tussle has become an Achilles’ heel for the Congress government. The CM, who appears to be on the back foot, was trying to put the issue to rest. However, the latest remarks lacked the CM’s usual, assertive style of speech. Referring to BJP leader BS Yediyurappa’s claims on continuing as CM for the full term before resigning in 2021 after completing two years in office did not bolster his claims either. It all indicated the political flux within the Congress.
Although Siddaramaiah appears to have mellowed a bit and keeps reiterating his stand on abiding by the high command’s decision, effecting the leadership change in Karnataka is not going to be an easy task for the central leaders. The recent remarks by the CM’s followers, including his son Dr Yathindra in Belagavi, signified the anxiousness in his camp.
The Congress MLC had stated that his father would continue as CM for the full tenure. His remarks drew sharp criticism from Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s camp followers, with one of them, Ramanagar MLA Iqbal Hussain, even declaring that their leader will become CM in January next year. The MLA may not be privy to the developments at the central leadership, but his remarks display a growing impatience among the DyCM’s supporters.
By openly admitting that the high command forged an agreement, which he and CM will adhere to, the DyCM is also sending out a clear message that Siddaramaiah has not been given a carte blanche. Although the DyCM did not specify what the agreement was, it is most likely the much-talked-about power-sharing pact, which a section of Congress leaders believes to exist and to which the high command should give effect.
Interestingly, the CM’s remarks on the floor of the Assembly and the DyCM’s response to it, on the last day of the session, have come amid speculation that they are likely to be summoned to the national capital in the next few days. The central leaders’ refusal to take a definite stand on the issue to end the uncertainty implies their position.
However, many in the party believe that the CM is unlikely to be disturbed at least till he presents the next budget. The high command’s task would get even more complicated if the elections to five states, including neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Kerala, are announced early next year. Timing is key, and both camps and those backing them in the central leadership would be preparing their strategies accordingly.
Now, after the winter session in Belagavi, the political action would shift back to the state capital, with the spotlight on the contentious leadership issue. Throughout the session, it kept cropping up during every discussion on major issues, including the debate on addressing the regional imbalance in the state.
Politics aside, the members in the Assembly and the Council debated at length about the problems confronting the North Karnataka region. Among many other parameters of development, the stark difference in per capita income in the districts in North and South Karnataka, yet again highlighted the need to redouble the efforts for equitable development of all regions.
While the state’s average per capita income was Rs 3,39,813 (FY 2023-24), it is well below Rs 2 lakh in most districts in North Karnataka. It is 80% less compared to Bengaluru. A state that boasts of the highest per capita income in the country should not let such regional disparity go unchecked. Perhaps, the Prof Govinda Rao committee report on addressing regional imbalance, expected to be submitted to the government next month, would provide actionable recommendations.
The CM spoke at length about measures taken to develop the region, and several resolutions, including one urging the Union Government to shift 25% of the 79 institutes of national importance to North Karnataka in a phased manner, were also passed in the assembly. While the Central Government’s impetus would go a long way, it is time the state government walks the talk. The push for development should not take a back seat due to the never-ending politics, or more precisely, political uncertainty.