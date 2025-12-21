Siddaramaiah asserts he will continue as CM, leadership tussle resurfaces in Assembly

With his latest remarks on the leadership issue on the floor of the Assembly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to be yet again sending a subtle message to his party brass ahead of the talks to be held in the national capital in the next few days.

Hours before the winter session of the state legislature drew to an end, Siddaramaiah asserted that he would continue to be the CM and there was no decision on a two-and-a-half-year power-sharing arrangement during the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting post the 2023 assembly polls. “I am the Chief Minister now, and I will continue. According to me, the (Congress) high command is with me,” the CM informed the Assembly after the opposition BJP fired a volley of questions at him on the contentious leadership issue.

The leadership tussle has become an Achilles’ heel for the Congress government. The CM, who appears to be on the back foot, was trying to put the issue to rest. However, the latest remarks lacked the CM’s usual, assertive style of speech. Referring to BJP leader BS Yediyurappa’s claims on continuing as CM for the full term before resigning in 2021 after completing two years in office did not bolster his claims either. It all indicated the political flux within the Congress.

Although Siddaramaiah appears to have mellowed a bit and keeps reiterating his stand on abiding by the high command’s decision, effecting the leadership change in Karnataka is not going to be an easy task for the central leaders. The recent remarks by the CM’s followers, including his son Dr Yathindra in Belagavi, signified the anxiousness in his camp.