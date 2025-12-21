Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launches AI project for students

HOSAPETE : Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Cyient vijAIpatha initiative will play a key role in equipping government school students with future-ready skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI); science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM); robotics; coding and digital innovation. She inaugurated the Cyient vijAIpatha, an artificial intelligence initiative, jointly launched by the Cyient Foundation and the Government of Karnataka at the Government Girls’ High School in Hosapete. The Minister also interacted with students of the school during the event.

The pilot project is being implemented in five government schools in Hosapete taluk of Vijayanagara district and is expected to empower over 2,000 students from Classes 6 to 10. As part of the programme, more than 100 teachers will receive training through capacity-building initiatives.

Under the project, five fully equipped AI–STEM laboratories will be established, positively impacting nearly 6,000 households. Each participating school will be provided with a fully functional AI lab comprising computers, STEM and robotics kits and broadband connectivity. In addition, more than 200 teachers will undergo structured training to ensure long-term impact and sustainability. Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, Digital India and the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the Cyient AI Labs aim to strengthen digital preparedness among rural students and bridge the technology access gap in underserved communities.

Cyient founder chairman BVR Mohan Reddy said, “We believe that technology-driven education is the foundation for an equitable and future-ready India. The Cyient AI Labs for Schools initiative reflects our commitment to empowering the next generation with skills, curiosity and confidence to thrive in the digital world.

Through our partnership with the Karnataka government, we aim to enable students not just to be consumers of technology, but becoming creators, contributing to the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.”