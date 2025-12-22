2K Koppal families wait over a decade for houses under Vajpayee Urban Housing Scheme

BENGALURU: Two thousand families from economically weaker sections in Koppal district have been waiting for houses under the Vajpayee Urban Housing Scheme for more than a decade. Plants and trees have come up in all 2,000 sites, measuring 20’x30’ each. Among them, partial constructions were made on 1,292 sites, and the constructions are yet to start on 788 sites, though a work order was issued in 2013 for construction.

Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa, who visited Koppal district recently, has registered a suo motu complaint on the issue. Cases have been registered against Venkatesh Naganur, Commissioner; Somalingappa, Junior Engineer; Basavaraj Police Patil, Case Worker of the CMC and Assistant Executive Engineer of Nirmithi Kendra; Tahsildar at District Urban Development Cell.

Ablueprint of a total of 2,000 sites on 96 acres on Sindhogi and Hoovinala Roads has been prepared by the Nirmithi Kendra. Of which, except for 74 beneficiaries, the work order was issued on February 2, 2013, for the construction of houses for 1,926 beneficiaries. As per the work order, the total expenditure for the construction of each house was Rs 2.10 lakh, of which Rs 30,000 has to be borne by the beneficiary, Rs 75,000 was government aid, and the remaining Rs 1.05 lakh is to be a bank loan.