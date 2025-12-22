Congress’ harsh decisions cut short Deve Gowda’s career, says Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy

HASSAN: JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda lost his bright political career solely because of the Congress, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy has said.

Speaking to media persons en route to Balehonnur in Chikkamagaluru district, Kumaraswamy said his father had served both the state and the nation as prime minister, chief minister, and Union Minister, but only for short periods due to hasty and harsh decisions taken by the Congress. He alleged that Congress leaders neither allowed Gowda to rule the country nor the state under different capacities.

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for frequently attacking the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Minister said the Chief Minister should release a white paper on the current financial status of the state. He also demanded details of funds released to the agriculture sector over the last two-and-a-half years.

“The Centre has nothing to do with several issues that should be addressed solely by the state government,” he said, expressing displeasure over the chief minister’s repeated criticism of the Centre, particularly on GST and MSP issues.

Responding to queries about the recent visit of BJP rebel leaders to his residence in New Delhi, Kumaraswamy said the leaders had different views regarding leadership change within the BJP and that the final decision would be taken by the party high command. “No political issue was discussed. They just came, had a cup of tea, and left,” he said.