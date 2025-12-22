Early gestational diabetes detection key for safer pregnancies, doctors say

BENGALURU: Early gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) is emerging as a growing concern among pregnant women in India, with doctors warning that delayed detection can lead to serious complications for both mother and baby.

Traditionally screened between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy, diabetes is now increasingly being detected in the first trimester, a stage considered more critical. According to doctors, early GDM often goes unnoticed, especially when women seek care from general practitioners, alternative medicine systems, or public health centres where comprehensive glucose testing may not be routinely done.

“Early diabetes is more dangerous because it affects the baby during organ formation,” said Dr Varini N, senior consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Milann Fertility Hospital, Bengaluru. She noted that while most tertiary and private hospitals screen women early, gaps remain, leading to missed diagnoses and preventable complications.

Backing these observations, a study by ICMR–INDIAB stated that nearly one in four pregnant women in India (22.4%) tested positive for gestational diabetes. Early GDM affected 19.2% of women, while late GDM was seen in 23.4%. The study, which included many states, including Karnataka, found no major difference between urban and rural areas. Central India reported the highest prevalence at 32.9%. High blood pressure and family history of diabetes were identified as key risk factors.