Early gestational diabetes detection key for safer pregnancies, doctors say

BENGALURU: Early gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) is emerging as a growing concern among pregnant women in India, with doctors warning that delayed detection can lead to serious complications for both mother and baby.
Traditionally screened between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy, diabetes is now increasingly being detected in the first trimester, a stage considered more critical. According to doctors, early GDM often goes unnoticed, especially when women seek care from general practitioners, alternative medicine systems, or public health centres where comprehensive glucose testing may not be routinely done.
“Early diabetes is more dangerous because it affects the baby during organ formation,” said Dr Varini N, senior consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Milann Fertility Hospital, Bengaluru. She noted that while most tertiary and private hospitals screen women early, gaps remain, leading to missed diagnoses and preventable complications.
Backing these observations, a study by ICMR–INDIAB stated that nearly one in four pregnant women in India (22.4%) tested positive for gestational diabetes. Early GDM affected 19.2% of women, while late GDM was seen in 23.4%. The study, which included many states, including Karnataka, found no major difference between urban and rural areas. Central India reported the highest prevalence at 32.9%. High blood pressure and family history of diabetes were identified as key risk factors.
Dr Nisha Buchade, obstetrician and gynaecologist, Vasavi Hospitals, said the guidelines framed two decades ago focused on late pregnancy because diabetes was believed to peak around 28 weeks. “Women now marry and conceive later, often in their 30s, with sedentary lifestyles, obesity, PCOS, and high-carb diets increasing risk. Nearly 20–30% of GDM now develops in the first trimester,” she said.
Dr Buchade said uncontrolled sugars early in pregnancy can cause miscarriages, neural tube defects, heart abnormalities, preeclampsia, large babies, and even intrauterine death. “High sugars cross the placenta and overstimulate the baby’s pancreas, leading to serious complications before and after birth,” she added. Dr Mridula Devi A, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, Aster RV Hospital, said early GDM screening is still inconsistent in all hospitals.
She said this underscores the need for government intervention through uniform screening guidelines and better training of frontline healthcare workers. With rising maternal age and lifestyle-related risks, she said early detection of GDM should become a standard part of antenatal care to prevent avoidable complications for mother and child. “Early detection means healthier mothers, safer pregnancies, and better outcomes for babies,” she said, calling for updated government guidelines and wider awareness across.