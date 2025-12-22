Hampi tourism facelift a key focal point in Union Budget

HAMPI/HOSAPETE: The historic town of Hampi has emerged as a key focal point in the Union government’s budget, which is scheduled for the month of February, following high-level consultations chaired by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman.

The minister chaired a Chintan Shibira, a strategic consultation workshop of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in Hampi as part of the preparatory process for the upcoming Union Budget. The choice of venue underlined the government’s intent to integrate heritage-led development with national economic policy.

The deliberations were attended by Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra, secretaries of both ministries, the Chairmen of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), the chief economic adviser, senior officials, and around 110 IAS officers.

Holding the consultations in Hampi allowed the policymakers to gain region-specific insights and understand grassroots-level challenges. Local business owners, tourism stakeholders, state-recognised tourist guides and elected representatives presented their demands and suggestions directly before the finance minister and senior officials.