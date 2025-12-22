Karnataka govt fixes Rs 8k per quintal base price for tur dal

BALLARI: Ballari Deputy Commisioner (DC) Nagendra Prasad has announced procurement of Fair Average Quality (FAQ) tur dal under the Central government’s Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme. Under this, tur dal will be purchased from farmers at Rs 8,000 per quintal.

At a district task force committee meeting held on Saturday, Prasad said the state government has directed the procurement of tur dal for the 2025–26 season under the Central MSP scheme.

Prasad has instructed officials to establish procurement centres and ensure prescribed quality parameters. The registration process for farmers will continue for 80 days, while the procurement process will extend up to 90 days. He said that warehouses used for procurement must be kept clean and fully prepared, and all necessary arrangements, including standard weighing measures, should be in place before operations begin.

Farmers registering at procurement centres are required to submit copies of their Aadhaar card, land records (Pahani) and passbooks of Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. Registration and procurement will be conducted via POS machines, and biometric verification through Aadhaar will be mandatory. Farmers are expected to cooperate with this process, Prasad said.

The DC also instructed officials to provide farmers with the necessary information to register at nearby centres using their Fruits ID.