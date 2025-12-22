Leadership crisis within Karnataka Congress not created by high command: Mallikarjun Kharge

KALABURAGI/BENGALURU: All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday sought to downplay the reported leadership tussle within the party in the state, asserting that the “confusion” is at the state level and not created by the party high command.

He urged local leaders to take responsibility and resolve internal issues, underlining that Congress is built by its workers and not by any single individual. He told the media that the party leadership in Delhi has not fuelled any dispute between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. “Issues, if any, must be sorted out locally. The high command has not created any confusion,” he said, calling for unity and discipline within the party.

He also launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the proposed changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act -- MGNREGA, which he said has effectively been replaced by the VB-G RAM G Act. Describing MGNREGA as a “lifeline for the poor,” he accused the Centre of deliberately weakening the scheme to harm rural workers. He criticised the reduction in the Centre–state funding ratio from 90:10 to 60:40, alleging that the move was aimed at making the poor “slaves of the rich”.

Announcing nationwide protests, he said the Congress will lead an agitation against the changes, with support from other opposition parties.