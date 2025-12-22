Karnataka

Maharashtra MP accuses Belagavi DC of ‘rights violation’ during Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations

The MP alleged that he was unlawfully restrained at the Karnataka border on November 1, terming the action a grave injustice and a violation of his fundamental rights as an elected representative.
Belagavi Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Mohammad Roshan.
Belagavi Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Mohammad Roshan.(Photo | Special Arrangement)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BELAGAVI: Even though Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations passed off peacefully on November 1 in Belagavi, Maharashtra MP Dhairyasheel Mane has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to file a case of rights violation against Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Mohammad Roshan.

The development is feared to trigger a fresh political flashpoint over the long-standing border dispute between the two states.

Roshan, widely credited with the tight administrative grip that ensured a grand, incident-free Rajyotsava, had put in place stringent measures to prevent anti-Karnataka demonstrations on the same day.

In a memorandum submitted to Birla in New Delhi, Mane alleged that he was unlawfully restrained at the Karnataka border on November 1, terming the action a grave injustice and a violation of his fundamental rights as an elected representative. He said Roshan issued an “illegal notice”, following which police prevented him from entering Karnataka. He said it was a serious violation of democratic values and personal liberty.

Mane said the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and Marathi-speaking people in Belagavi observe November 1 as “Black Day”, marking what they claim was a historical wrong during the linguistic reorganisation of states in 1956, when Belagavi and 865 Marathi-speaking villages were merged with Karnataka instead of Maharashtra. He said the day is traditionally marked by peaceful protests and black-flag demonstrations.

Karnataka Rajyotsava
Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute
Dhairyasheel Mane
District Magistrate Mohammad Roshan

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com