No psychological support module for Karnataka disaster responders: NIMHANS

BENGALURU: While Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Union territory Delhi have approached the department of Psychosocial Support in Disaster Management at NIMHANS to train their first responders, the Karnataka State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials haven’t gone to the premier institute to seek psychosocial support to their first responders, despite the centre situated in Bengaluru.

This shows a lack of community preparedness in the government to help people during natural disasters, said Dr Jayakumar C from the Department of Psychosocial support in Disaster Management at NIMHANS. He told TNIE, “Every year, Mangaluru, Uttara Kannada and other parts of the state face natural disasters like floods, landslides and drought that impact thousands of families.

While the state government announces relief to the affected, there is no module or training provided to first responders in these areas on how to help people when they are traumatised by these incidents. Other states have done it and they are implementing it. But NIMHANS, despite being in Bengaluru, has not received any correspondence from KSDMA so far.”

The faculty from the Psychosocial Support in Disaster Management faculty visited Odisha, which is highly vulnerable to natural disasters, to understand the needs of people working in SDRF teams.