Pregnant woman beaten to death by father in Karnataka over marriage to Dalit man

HUBBALLI: A 20-year-old pregnant woman died after being allegedly attacked by members of her family over her inter-caste marriage in Karnataka’s Hubballi rural area.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening at Inam-Veerapur village in Hubballi Rural taluk. The woman has been identified as Manya, who was six months pregnant, suffered severe injuries in the assault, and died later that night at a private hospital. Her husband Vivekanda and his parents have also sustained injuries in the attack by the girl's father and relatives. He has been admitted to KIMS hospital in Hubballi.

According to the police, the victim had married a man from a different caste in May, against her family’s wishes. Following threats, the couple had been living in their relatives' house in Haveri, but returned to the village on December 8.

According to police, soon after the marriage, the police had warned the parents of Manya to stay away from the couple. The same was taken in writing from Prakash Gouda. In fact, Prakash went to the house of Vivekanand a few times this month to meet his daughter. And on Sunday night, on the pretext of meeting, they attacked the girl and others.

According to eyewitnesses, the father of Manya Prakash with his two sons Iranna Gouda and Arun Gouda, barged into the house of Vivekananda and started attacking with iron rods and other weapons. Prakash Gouda belongs to the Lingayat community

Three people, including the victim’s father, have been arrested in connection with the case. A case has been registered at the Hubballi Rural police station, and further investigation is underway.

The Dalit organisations in Hubballi and Dharwad have condemned the incident. The organisations are expected to hold protests in Inam Veerapur and Hubballi on Monday.