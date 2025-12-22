Self-styled ‘hatha yogi’ gets 35-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: In a powerful verdict underscoring zero tolerance for crimes against children, Special POCSO Court in Belagavi sentenced a 30-year-old man, who presented himself as a spiritual figure ‘Sri Hatha Yogi Lokeshwar Mahaswami’ to 35 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for the kidnapping and serial rape of a minor girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.
The convict, Lokeshwar Sabanna Jambagi (30), originally from Chittapur in Kalaburagi district, was found guilty under multiple stringent sections of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The court, presided over by Judge C M Pushpalata, established that the accused, fully aware that the victim was a minor, lured her into his car on May 13, 2025, under the false pretext of dropping her home. Instead, he kidnapped her, driving via Mahalingpur to Bagalkot and then onwards to a lodge in Mantralayam, Andhra Pradesh.
On May 14, he sexually assaulted her. He repeated the crime at another lodge in Bagalkot after returning on May 16. The nightmare for the girl ended only when he dropped her at Mahalingpur bus stand, threatening her with death if she disclosed the ordeal to anyone.
The case, initially registered at the Mudalgi police station, was investigated by CPI Shrishail Byakod. The investigation proved pivotal, with crucial evidence including CCTV footage capturing the abduction.
The charge-sheet, based on testimonies of 8 witnesses, 78 documents, and 9 material objects, was filed before the Additional District and Sessions Court (Special Fast Track POCSO Court-01) in Belagavi. Judge Pushpalata, in her ruling, stated that the charges against the accused were proven beyond reasonable doubt based on the exhaustive evidence.
Breakdown of the sentence, compensation
The total sentence of 35 years of RI is a composite of convictions under various sections: Seven years under BNSS 137(2) for kidnapping with intent to compel marriage, 10 years under relevant sections for aggravated sexual assault (POCSO), additional terms for criminal intimidation, wrongful confinement, and other charges. The court mandated that the Rs 1 lakh fine, if recovered, be given to the survivor.
The court ordered the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to pay Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the survivor. This amount is to be kept as a fixed deposit in a nationalised bank for five years to secure her future.