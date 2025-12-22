Self-styled ‘hatha yogi’ gets 35-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: In a powerful verdict underscoring zero tolerance for crimes against children, Special POCSO Court in Belagavi sentenced a 30-year-old man, who presented himself as a spiritual figure ‘Sri Hatha Yogi Lokeshwar Mahaswami’ to 35 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for the kidnapping and serial rape of a minor girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

The convict, Lokeshwar Sabanna Jambagi (30), originally from Chittapur in Kalaburagi district, was found guilty under multiple stringent sections of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court, presided over by Judge C M Pushpalata, established that the accused, fully aware that the victim was a minor, lured her into his car on May 13, 2025, under the false pretext of dropping her home. Instead, he kidnapped her, driving via Mahalingpur to Bagalkot and then onwards to a lodge in Mantralayam, Andhra Pradesh.

On May 14, he sexually assaulted her. He repeated the crime at another lodge in Bagalkot after returning on May 16. The nightmare for the girl ended only when he dropped her at Mahalingpur bus stand, threatening her with death if she disclosed the ordeal to anyone.