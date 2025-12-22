Soldier on leave killed in accident in Karnataka's Belagavi

BELAGAVI: A tragic incident has plunged Boragal village in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district into deep mourning after a young soldier, who had returned home on leave, lost his life in a road accident.

The deceased has been identified as Yash R Chougala (21). He had been selected into the Indian Army seven months ago and was undergoing training. After completing six months of service, Yash had recently arrived at his native village on leave.

According to reports, Yash had gone out for a morning walk when an unidentified vehicle hit him and fled the scene. He sustained severe injuries and suffered heavy blood loss.

He was rushed to a private hospital, but despite treatment, he succumbed to his injuries late last night. The untimely death of the young soldier has left his family devastated, and the entire village is enveloped in grief. Villagers have demanded a thorough investigation into the incident, urging the authorities to identify the vehicle involved and ensure justice for the bereaved family.

On Thursday, the mortal remains of Yash Chougala were taken in a procession through his native village, with thousands of villagers paying their last respects. He was laid to rest with full military honours, amid emotional scenes and slogans saluting the fallen soldier.