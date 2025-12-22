Suburban Rail: Bengaluru's lost mobility decade with hope of recovery

BENGALURU: The journey from the heart of the city at KSR Bengaluru Railway station to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) could have taken just 60 minutes over 40 km, no honking traffic, no crawling past Hebbal or Yelahanka and no missed flights.

Instead, delays in executing the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) have denied Bengalureans this relief and pushed the city’s mobility back by nearly a decade, say experts. Planned as a highcapacity alternative to congested roads, BSRP was expected to ease daily travel across the city.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) projected daily ridership of 9.84 lakh passengers by 2025, rising to 13.41 lakh by 2031 and 17.60 lakh by 2041. Today, these numbers read less like forecasts and more like reminders of opportunities lost.

The project is being implemented by the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE), a joint venture between the Karnataka government and Railway ministry. It spans 148.17 km across four corridors linking the city, suburbs, and the airport.

After years of delay, there is cautious hope that the project may finally gather pace with a new full-time managing director being appointed.